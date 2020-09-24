Mont Ripley Ski Resort holds Fall Color Tours next three weekends

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Copper Country is entering its peak fall color season.

For Mont Ripley Ski Resort, that means hosting their annual Fall Color Tours. This year it will be September 26 and 27, October 3, 4, 10 and 11 from Noon – 7:00 p.m.

Mont Ripley General Manager spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the tours.

Chair lift rides cost $5, $4 for Michigan Tech students and children 12 and under get in for free. Proceeds benefit Mont Ripley Ski Patrol.

