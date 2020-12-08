MTU’s production of “Miasma” to be live-streamed this week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – During this COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve all had to adapt in some way and that’s no different for the performing arts.

Michigan Technological University’s (MTU) Department of Visual and Performing Arts will be presenting their newest production via a recorded live stream.

Eric Samuelsen’s play Miasma is a story of enduring love’s struggle with selfish desire.

“You know, we’ve been going through the ‘How do we do theater when we don’t have an audience and you have to have actors who are in masks,'” said Roger Held, the director of MTU’s Miasma production. “We took this as a happy accident, the right time, to do a play where people don’t have to be close to each other, and where telling the story is more important than a lot of the other, expansive use of scenery and lighting. It’s pretty much based on words.”

The production has overcome some significant challenges, including two weeks of quarantine after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19. This required the six actors to rehearse online via Zoom.

Some scenes were even filmed from home with green screens and video and audio equipment setups.

Miasma can be streamed on MTU’s website beginning on December 10 through December 12 at 7:30 p.m.