“Growing” back to their roots: U.P. farm promotes sustainable lifestyle by using Indigenous traditions

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – Katy Bresette and her partner Jerry Jondreau own Dynamite Hill Farms, a small, family owned, Native American run business.

“Part of the traditional Ojibwe economies had been manoomin, wild rice and then maple syrup and maple sugar,” said Katy.

Those are the two main products Dynamite Hill Farms sells as a product. Their mission is to not forget the teachings and tradition of indigenous food production and make that available in their community.

“To learn to live to survive, right? Because this is originally all that, that was for survival,” said Katy.

They started out with a small evaporator and as the want for more of the product grew, so has their operations while still following traditions. Katy took Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on a tour around the property to show what they do.

“This was traditionally an old farm,” said Katy. “That’s an old orchard and they had garden spaces. And even mainstream farming practices, they were very extractive, right? They pull so many nutrients out. When you put so many thing back into the ground, it’s very chemical based So you put your fertilizers back in or you put your pesticides to take control.”

Katy says little in-home methods they’ve been using are helping this vegetation return to it’s natural state.

“It’s to replicate what happens naturally out in the forest where the leaf litter and the decay of the trees, all of those are very natural processes that give us this really rich natural soil that we have here,” said Katy. “The fact that, generation after generation of this soil was being developed and cared for by allowing things to decay and rot. So that’s been kind of our method.”

A lot of these traditions involve minimal human intervention.

“How do you get plants that are able to combat what’s happening all around them,” said Katy. “They have to be left to learn. Nowadays, science is finally catching up with a lot of the traditional knowledges that we all knew as people from this place that trees will communicate with each other. And a lot of people would kind of make fun of us. Especially Western science, ‘You can’t talk to trees. What’s wrong with y’all? That’s not real.’ That was how the knowledge base that we had, people of the earth and people of this place was discounted because of it. Right now, science in the last 10 years realized that trees do communicate.”

In uncertain times like 2020, Katy says their methods have been beneficial to them and others.

“We were able to provide food for people that could help with their health and help with their nutrition,” said Katy. “And so we wound up being able to contribute to these food baskets that were going out to elders all the way out to the Dakotas. We contributed to food that was going down to the urban center down in Detroit. All of that, was something that we didn’t realize we could provide by being exactly who we are. By trusting what could be provided from these spaces. It’s a scary time right now. People are worried, people are concerned, people don’t know what’s going to happen next. You saw folks want to garden and you saw people realizing that they couldn’t just check out out of their lives. They had to be real in terms of what is it that I’m doing? How can I contribute to it? We were just really fortunate in that we started having that conversation a little bit earlier than some other people.”

With the garden, planning on already tapping 500 trees and the orchard, not only were they able to help others but show them how they can do it themselves.

Dynamite Hill Farms also has a GoFundMe page for people to contribute to their mission.