New partners for Copper Country mobile food pantry

HANCOCK, Mich., (WJMN) – The mobile food pantries are funded by Portage Health Foundation in partnership with Feeding America West Michigan, Ontonagon Area Schools, Baraga Area Schools and Finlandia University.

Food pantries are scheduled for the first three Thursdays of November and include new locations in Houghton and Baraga counties.

Thursday, November 5, 2 p.m. at Finlandia University’s Chapel of St. Mathew (601 Quincy Street; Hancock, MI 49930)

Thursday, November 12, 4 p.m. at Baraga Area Schools (210 Lyons Street; Baraga, MI 49908)

Thursday, November 19, Noon at Ontonagon Village Fire Hall (315 River Street; Ontonagon, MI 49953)

Each mobile food pantry will provide a variety of foods to approximately 300 families. For these distributions, attendees will not have to show identification or proof of income to receive food. Although there will be no ID or income verification, each person/household must state that they meet the qualifications to receive food assistance. Food will be provided in a drive-through format. Each event will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

This month’s events feature two new partners as Baraga Area Schools and Finlandia University have both stepped up to provide volunteers and a location for the mobile food pantry.

“Finlandia is committed to educational excellence, service and spiritual growth. We look for opportunities to partner with and uplift the community of Hancock,” FinnU Pastor Sarah Semmler Smith said. “We have hosted a mobile food pantry in the past, and to serve is a blessing and encouragement to students and staff alike. We serve because it is part of our values, and it makes a difference to our neighbors. We look forward to doing it again.”

Baraga Area Schools has also been home to events like this in the past.

“We are excited to be a partner in this food distribution program,” Baraga Area Schools Principal Tim Scott said. “It is a great way for our students to give back to the community. In these times, programs like these are needed more than ever. This will benefit not only people within the Baraga district but all who are in need.”

