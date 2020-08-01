Pelkie woman arrested after fatal car accident in Baraga Township

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — On Friday, Michigan State Troopers from the Calumet post were dispatched to US-41 near the Pines Convenience in Baraga Township for a two-vehicle personal injury crash.

The investigation revealed that a 48-year-old Pelkie woman was driving a black Chevrolet Impala southbound on US-41 and attempted to make a left turn into a gas station parking lot.

The vehicle turned into the path and struck by a northbound Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 69-year-old male from Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin male was uninjured and refused medical treatment.

The 48-year-old woman, her 56-year-old male passenger, and 4-year-old son were transported by Bay Ambulance to the Baraga County Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

The 56-year-old male passenger died at the hospital due to the injuries from the crash.

Alcohol was a contributing factor in crash.

The 48-year-old Pelkie woman female driver of the Cherolet was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated and lodged in the Baraga County Jail.

The crash remains under further investigation at this time and Local 3 will update the story once more information becomes available.

