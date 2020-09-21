Positive COVID-19 case forces Baraga Area Schools to close Monday

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) — According to the Baraga Area Schools Facebook page, a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified at Baraga Area Schools.

Baraga Area Schools plans to work closely with the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department to identify exposures and prevent further cases.

The school felt it’s in the best interest and safety of the staff, students, and community to close the building to students on Monday September 21, in order to allow for thorough contact tracing.

According to guidance from the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD), individuals generally need to be in close contact with a person with COVID-19 to be infected. “Close contact” includes being within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes.

For further information about COVID-19, please contact your healthcare provider or contact WUPHD at (906) 482-7382.

Latest Stories