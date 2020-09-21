Sacred Heart School annual ‘Bike-A-Thon’ set for Saturday

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) — Sacred Heart School’s annual Bike-A-Thon is set to take place this Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the track at L’Anse Area Schools’ Volunteer Field.

Students have a chance to ride as many laps as they can around the track to raise funds for their school.

Anyone who would like to donate can contribute by sponsoring a child for each lap or mile they complete, a set amount for the whole event, or can contribute directly to the school.

From monetary to gifts for the kids who participated to donations of food, contributions can come in any form.

Two grand prizes will be awarded once the pledges are all in—one to the student who raised the most money, and one to the student who rode the most miles. All students will receive a prize for participating.

If you would like to be involved, please contact the Sacred Heart School at (906) 524-5157.