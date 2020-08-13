Statewide ‘Thrive From Home’ program to help preschoolers achieve developmental milestones

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – As the pandemic lingers and many children are obliged to remain home, Michigan early childhood educators this week launched a new statewide program to help preschool parents gauge if their 3- to 5-year-olds are meeting important developmental milestones.

The new Thrive From Home program is a partnership between Build Up Michigan and PBS Kids that combines educational video programming with at-home activities that stimulate preschoolers’ intellectual, social, emotional and physical development.

“It just develops those skills during this time to strengthen their foundation for their future learning and really preparing them for kindergarten and onward,” said Jennifer Beaudette, early childhood special education coordinator, Copper Country Intermediate School District.

With many Michigan child care and preschool programs closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, educators are unable to detect if a child is falling behind. That’s why Build Up Michigan this summer gathered a statewide panel of early childhood educators and developmental experts to formulate the Thrive From Home skill-building curriculum for parents.

“While you can’t replace the interaction that kids have with teachers and friends at day care or preschool, this initiative offers parents and caregivers activities to do at home and information about how children are typically developing,” said Christy Callahan, director of the Office of Innovative Projects at Clinton County RESA, which administers Build Up Michigan for MDE.

Beaudette says one the biggest challenges for parents is finding the best way to engage their little ones to help them learn these skills.

“They’re really things that parents and caregivers do everyday just unintentionally with their children,” said Beaudette. “They’re just using common household items maybe in a different way or just when you’re going on your day-to-day routine or being outdoors.”

One example Beaudette gave was talking through a child’s day to help them speak.

“Now I’m going to put the pot on the stove,” Beaudette said as an example. “Next, we’re going to put the water in for all of the steps to maybe make spaghetti or something like that.”

The eight-week video series will air weekdays statewide on PBS during shows like ‘Sesame Street’, ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ and ‘Wild Kratts’. They’ll also be available on Build Up Michigan’s website.

