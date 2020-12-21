Tip-Up Town at Houghton Lake postponed until Feb. 27-28

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (AP) — A popular Copper Country festival is switching to a February weekend because of coronavirus restrictions.

Tip-Up Town USA in Houghton Lake promotes itself as Michigan’s longest-running winter festival, with a polar bear dip, snowmobile drag racing, ice fishing contest and more in Roscommon County.

The Jan. 16-17 dates have been switched to Feb. 27-28 because of restrictions on attendance at outdoor events.

Tip-Up Town began in 1950, according to the local Chamber of Commerce.

