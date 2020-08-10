Truck on fire led troopers to DUI arrest in Torch Lake

TORCH LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — On Sunday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were dispatched to a truck on fire on M-26 highway near M Avenue in Houghton County.

Troopers determined through investigation a Ford F-150 had been northbound on M-26 highway, the 18-year-old male driver lost consciousness and ran off the roadway to the left.

The vehicle side swiped the east side of the Drive Thru Depot Coffee Shop and crashed into the south side of the R.J. Dion Construction Building where the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle with no injuries.

The Drive Thru Depot and the R.J. Dion Construction Building both suffered significant damage as a result of the crash. The R.J. Dion Construction Building had also started on fire, but was quickly put out by the Torch Lake Township Fire Department.

Alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The 18-year-old male driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and he was lodged in the Houghton County Jail.

Latest Stories