Two Houghton County residents arrested on drug charges

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two people last week from Houghton County involved in selling illegal drugs.

The two suspects are involved in separate investigations and are not related.

After a two month investigation, detectives from UPSET and troopers from MSP–Calumet Post arrested 35-year-old Antonine Wilson, from Hancock, on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, 20 year felony and one count of Delivery of Heroin, 20 year felony.

Wilson was arraigned in 97th District Court, Houghton County and his bond was set at $10,000.

After a one month investigation, detectives from UPSET and troopers from the MSP-Calumet Post arrested 34-year-old Amanda Rush, from Houghton, on one count of Delivery of Oxycodone, 20 year felony.

Rush was arraigned in 97th District Court, Houghton County and her bond was set at $5,000.

