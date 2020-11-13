UPSET busts distribution of methamphetamine in Baraga County

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) executed a search warrant on November 20 at a residence on Skanee Road outside of L’Anse on the Keweenaw Bay Indian Reservation.

The search warrant was a result of a five-month investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in the Baraga County area.

Four ounces of crystal meth, eight pounds of processed marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms were recovered during the serarch. Detectives also seized $17,690 cash, four handguns and 11 long guns from the residence. Scales, drug packaging and various electronic devices used to facilitate illegal drug activity were also recovered.

UPSET was assisted by MSP-Emergency Support Team, Houghton County Sheriff, Keweenaw County Sheriff K-9 Unit, KBIC Tribal Police, and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Do you have information about illegal drugs in your community? Contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on our website at www.upsetdrugs.com.