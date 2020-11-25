UPSET seizes methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia from Copper City residence

COPPER CITY, Mich. (WJMN) – On November 25, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) executed a search warrant at a residence in Copper City.

The search warrant was a result of a six-month investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine and heroin in the Houghton County area. During the search detectives recovered methamphetamine, MDMA and numerous illegally obtained prescription drugs. Detectives also seized two long guns and a small amount of cash from the residence. Scales, drug packaging and various electronic devices used to facilitate illegal drug activity were also recovered.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

UPSET was assisted by MSP-Emergency Support Team, Houghton County Sheriff, MSP-Calumet Post K-9, and MSP-Calumet Post.