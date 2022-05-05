MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – L.I.V.E. These four letters are the pillars behind the LIVE campaign through Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) and West End Suicide Prevention (WESP).

Love Yourself, Include Others, Value Life, and Engage the Community

“To love yourself means to accept who you are as really there’s only one you. To include others is to understand that we’re all different and that’s a good thing. To value life is to understand that you have a purpose only you can fill. To engage the community means to come together to make a positive difference. That’s what I think we’re doing here,” said Amy Poirer, GLRC Community Relations and Marketing Director and WESP facilitator.

The LIVE campaign was introduced in 2019. At the time it was only in the west end of Marquette County. It was created out of West End Suicide Prevention as a way to reach individuals wherever they were.

At the time of its inception, the goal was to reach 18 to 24-year-olds in the area with yard signs as a visible reminder.

“Once people saw the live campaign and learned what it meant, schools said we want this for all of our kids, not just the 18 to 24-year-olds. This is for high school kids, then the elementary teachers were saying, wait, we want our kids to know this information too,” added Poirer.

After receiving requests from across the U.P. they did a grant proposal with Superior Health Foundation and through that grant, the LIVE campaign now has a presence in every U.P. county.

“West End Suicide Prevention is a great group of diverse individuals from the west end of Marquette County. We have a few people from outside of Marquette County as well now. We’ve got schools, businesses, non profits, mental health agencies, physical health agencies, just really a wide variety of people that are all coming together with one purpose and that’s to prevent suicide in the area,” said Poirer.

One way to break the stigma around mental illness is to open a conversation. There are crisis Counseling numbers available in every county.

Alger – 906-387-3611 or 888-728-4929 after hours

Baraga – 906-482-9404 or 800-526-5059 after hours

Chippewa – 906-632-2805 or 800-839-9443 after hours

Delta – 906-786-6441 or 888-728-4929 after hours

Dickinson – 906-774-0522 CST or 800-750-0522 after hours

Gogebic – 906-229-6120 CST or 800-348-0032 after hours

Houghton – 906-482-9404 or 800-526-5059 after hours

Iron – 906-265-5126 CST or 800-750-0522 after hours

Keweenaw – 906-482-9404 or 800-526-5059 after hours

Luce – 906-293-3284 or 888-728-4929 after hours

Mackinac – 906-643-8616 or 800-839-9443 after hours

Marquette – 906-225-7210 or 888-728-4929 after hours

Menominee – 906-863-7841 CST or 800-750-0522 after hours

Ontonagon – 906-482-9404 or 800-526-5059 after hours

Schoolcraft – 906-341-2144 or 800-839-9443 after hours

“The people on the other end of that line are so trained. You can just call in and say I’m having a hard time and I need to talk to somebody. They’ll be there for you and they’ll talk to you through that. Even if it’s hard to say what you’re feelings are, they are there. They will be there and they will help,” added Poirer.

There are several different trainings available, many are free to the community.

The Question, Persuad, Refer or QPR is a one hour training. It is evidence based for anyone over the age of 12. It is offered in many schools and is also available for individuals.

There are also mental health first aid classes. They are an 8 hour course for adults.