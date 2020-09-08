Alabama man arrested on multiple charges in Chippewa County

RUDYARD, Mich. (WJMN) — Sunday night, a Chippewa County Deputy Sheriff noticed a vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign and driving erratically on the Mackinac Trail.

The Deputy Sheriff attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued on. The vehicle reached speeds of 100 miles per hour on the trail.

The pursuit continued as the suspect failed to stop at two more stop signs. The suspect finally stopped 20 miles later in Sault Ste Marie.

The driver was a Ashville, Alabama man. He was found to be under the influence after failing a sobriety test.

The driver was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs, Flee and Eluding police, and wreckless driving.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office noted that it was raining during the pursuit and thankful no one was injured.

