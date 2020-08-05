Animal Shelter millage passes in Luce County

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Luce County Animal Shelter has finally received the green light from voters. The animal shelter millage passed in yesterday’s primary election.

This has been a long time coming, as community members have been trying to get an official shelter for many years.

“There’s no reason for anyone to discard an animal when there are shelters available,” said Bonnie Kilburn, board member of Luce County Pet Pals. “I think Luce County is, this will benefit our county in terms of having a place for taking animals to if they no longer want them or if they’re looking for animals. We have the facility that maybe we can match an animal with an owner.”

The non-profit organization, Luce County Pet Pals, formed to help raise money to build a shelter.

Volunteers working on the foundation of the animal shelter.

In the past year, more people wanted to help out with the organization and get the shelter rolling. The group approached the Luce County Board of Commissioners and requested the millage to help support the shelter.

After ten years of volunteer labor, fundraisers, and donations, the animal shelter is built and ready to welcome official staff members and of course, more animals.

“We’ve done a lot in terms of Luce County Pet Pals, the organization itself, trying to get this animal shelter built and open. So, that was our goal,” said Kilburn.

The millage will help pay staff members, provide care for the animals, and overall fund operations of the facility. However, Luce County Pet Pals will still be involved in the shelter.

“We’re going to help fund it as much as we can. Once the millage passes, it’s kind of a county entity now so. We’ll have hopefully a couple of board members on the board of directors and a couple of commissioners. We’ll stay very active in running it and making sure it’s successful,” said Kilburn.

If you would like to donate to Luce County Pet Pals or the shelter, you can send a donation to the following address:

Luce County Pet Pals, PO Box 345, Newberry, MI 49868