Anonymous report leads Michigan state police to drug arrest

SOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — On Saturday, a Michigan State Police trooper from the Sault Ste. Marie Post was dispatched to Allen Drive in Soo Township after a concerned citizen made an anonymous report of a suspicious vehicle parked nearby.

When the trooper arrived on scene, he found a 20-year-old woman from Sault Ste. Marie sleeping in a vehicle.

Following the trooper’s investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, suspected illegal prescription medications, and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was arrested for the offenses and lodged in the Chippewa County Jail.

The suspect is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty, according to the Michigan State Police.

Latest Stories