Aspirus Ironwood location open for the community

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) — As the COVID-19 situation in Gogebic County evolves, Aspirus Ironwood Hospital & Clinics reminds the community the hospital is open and safe for receiving care.

“Our care teams are diligently taking all of the necessary steps to protect our patients,” said Paula Chermside, Chief Administrative Officer for Aspirus Ironwood.

“Staying on top of your preventive care – such as screenings, vaccinations and physical examinations – can prevent a small issue from becoming a serious one.”

Aspirus has implemented many safety and precautionary measures to prevent the risk of

infection:

Aspirus is limiting those who visit and enter the facilities.

All Aspirus staff are wearing protective gear such as masks, face shields, gloves, and

gowns.

All patients and staff are screened upon arrival.

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are isolated from other patients.

