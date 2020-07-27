Baldwin man dead after motorcycle crash in Garfield Township

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Mackinac County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on US-2 near River Road in Garfield Township.

Deputies and Troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post were called to the scene Saturday afternoon for a two vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a camper.

The investigation indicates the driver of the motorcycle was driving eastbound attempting to pass a slower moving vehicle pulling a camper trailer and struck the oncoming pickup in the westbound lane.

The motorcyclist, Darrin Christopher Thomas from Baldwin, Michigan, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Alcohol and speed are not considered to be contributing to the cause of the accident.

No injuries were sustained by the 4 occupants of the pickup truck.

The 43-year-old motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and further investigation indicates that he may not have acquired his cycle endorsement from the Secretary of State.

