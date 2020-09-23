Breaking and entering investigation in Luce County

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Michigan State Police are investigating a breaking and entering of a cabin on Old Grade Road.

It happened sometime between February 2020 and August 29. Those involved forced their way into the cabin, rummaged around, and removed a new wall heater that was still in the box.

They also took one metric and one standard socket and two sets of Ace Hardware metric and standard wrenches.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sault Ste. Marie Post at 906-632-2217.

