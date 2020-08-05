Chippewa correctional officers prevent prisoners escape attempt

KINCHELOE, Mich. (WJMN) — Monday night, three prisoners at Chippewa Correctional Facility attempted to escape after two other inmates attempted to distract correction officers, according to the Michigan Department of Correction.

The three prisoners were in the restroom of their housing unit as two other prisoners worked to distract the officers in the housing unit. The three prisoners in the restroom then walked out of the housing unit and attempted to climb a fence near their unit.

Staff were alerted right away and within one minute the first officer arrived at the scene and ordered the prisoners on to the ground and they all complied.

The incident was over in less than two minutes. The officers did an excellent job and are to be commended for their quick action, according to the MDC.

The prisoners were restrained and escorted away. They only had minor injuries from the fencing and none required off-site hospitalization.

All five prisoners were placed in segregation and await escape misconducts.

Latest Stories