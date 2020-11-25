Chippewa County Health Department notes error in data on state site

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) has

identified an error in data reflected on the MI Start Map.

Chippewa County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is noted as being more than 40%, which is incorrect. The estimated current positivity rate is to be at 6%.

CCHD is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to correct the data.