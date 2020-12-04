Chippewa County rescue couple lost on Drummond Island

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Early Wednesday evening, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a couple of people lost on Drummond Island.

One of the lost people had patchy cell service, but was able to communicate a general location in a remote area of Drummond to central dispatch.

Deputy Sheriff’s responded to the island, along with several United State Border Patrol Agents and started a search. Drummond Island Fire also responded to assist in the search.

Deputies used a drone and ORV’s to search for the lost couple.

Additional resources were called to assist including Sault Tribe PD and addition Sheriff’s Office personnel.

The couple was found safe just before midnight.

