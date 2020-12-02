Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman on the run after cutting tether

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Cathline Rose Bowen who was released from jail, on bond, out of the 91st Dist Court in October of this year with restrictions.

As part of her bond restrictions, she was eligible to participate in the tether program.

Deputies in the tether program noticed that the tether for Bowen was no longer registering in their computer system. A search of her residence in Brimley earlier today found that she was no longer there.

Bowen is described as a 21-year-old, five-foot-one, and 115 pounds.

.If you have any information on the location of Cathline Rose Bowen please call 911 or submit a tip on the sheriff’s app.