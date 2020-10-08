Church gathering in Pickford identified as possible high-risk COVID-19 exposure site

PICKFORD, Mich. (WJMN) The following release was sent out by the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department. It involves a possible high-risk COVID-19 exposure site.

On October 1 – 4, 2020, a men’s retreat was held at the United Methodist Church in Pickford, Michigan. Attendance was approximately 50 people plus staff onsite. An infected individual was in attendance andhad close contact with many of those who were there. The United Methodist Church rented the space to the organizers of the event. The event organizers are not cooperating with the case investigation.

The church facilities have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

If you attended or worked at a men’s retreat held at the UMC at 115 E. Church Street in Pickford,

Michigan, it is very important that you contact LMAS District Health Department at 906-322-4444 or

Chippewa County Health Department at 906-635-1566

LMAS and the Chippewa County Health Department are urging all residents and visitors to wear cloth face coverings when in public and anywhere you cannot maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and people who are not part of your immediate household. If you are sick stay home.

If you have been told you are positive with the virus which causes COVID-19 or a close contact of someone who has the virus, please abide by the isolation and quarantine instructions given by the health

department. We can’t stop this completely, but we can reduce the number of cases by following very

basic guidelines.