Coronavirus causes Pickford Public Schools to cancel in-person classes until Monday

PICKFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – Pickford Public School issued the following letter to their school community:

Hello Panther Family,

Today we were made aware of 2 positive COVID-19 cases in our school district. We have been in communication with the Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD), and they have officially confirmed the cases to the district late this afternoon. We are working closely with the Health Department to determine if any additional students, or staff members, need to go into quarantine or isolation.

Based on communication with the Health Department, and due to the amount of positive cases, the number of close contacts who have been identified from our records, and the grade spans potentially affected, our administrative team has determined that our best course of action is to close the district today, October 13, 2020, and remain closed to all activity for the remainder of the week. We will expect to resume face to face instruction on Monday, October 19th.

Thank you for understanding that, due to medical privacy laws, we are not able to release the names or any other information regarding the individuals with COVID-19. We will continue to communicate changes and updates with you. We will always keep the safety of our students and staff at the forefront of our decision making process.

We are working closely with the CCHD to identify close contacts of school associated cases of COVID-19. Close contacts are defined as someone who was within 6 feet of the positive person for at least 15 minutes. Anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by the health department as a part of the COVID-19 investigation process and be given instructions on what to do next, which may include assisting with the contact tracing efforts, quarantining or isolating, and/or contacting their primary care physician. Please answer the phone if the health department contacts you, as a contact tracer may be trying to reach you with important information. We ask that all students and staff fully cooperate with the CCHD so that the school can take appropriate action to prevent further spread of illness in our school and community. Failure to provide accurate information in a timely manner to the health department may put the health and safety of others at risk.

We recommend taking action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if staff members or students are not experiencing symptoms:

Wear a mask (covering mouth and nose) while in public places or if people who do not live with you must visit your home.

Practice social distancing (maintaining a distance of 6 feet apart).

Practice frequent handwashing (using soap for 20 seconds or hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol).

Follow capacity restrictions of social gatherings.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or with the inside of your elbow and immediately wash your hands.

Stay home if you are sick; you can also get tested.

If you have any questions, contact the Chippewa County Health Department at 253-3140 or 635-1566. For answers to your COVID-19 questions, please call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 or visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Thank you for doing your part to keep our school and community safe!

Angela Nettleton

Superintendent/Principal

