COVID-19 cases increased 300 percent since beginning of October, LMAS reports

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) — Since the beginning of October, the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft District Health Department has reported over 500 COVID-19 cases.

There have been a total of 547 cases, a 308% increase, and 2 confirmed deaths since October.

There is no specific event, activity, or location that LMAS District Health Department has identified in this rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Some are household members of a person who tested positive. Others test positive while in quarantine due to being a close contact of a case.

“The bottom line is, we need your help. If we all commit to consistently do each of these small things every time we leave our homes, we can start bringing these COVID-19 case numbers down,” LMAS Public Information Officer Kerry Ott stated in a press release.

LMAS reminds people to avoid close contact with people who are not part of your household as even people with mild or no symptoms can spread the virus. Masking, washing hands, and maintaining a 6-foot distance are steps that you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones.

