Criminal charges dropped against St. Ignace police chief

ST. IGNACE, MICH. (WJMN) — An investigation against St. Ignace Chief of Police Tony Brown has been concluded by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office deeming there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges.
At the end of May, a complaint was brought to the Michigan State Police St. Ignace post alleging that Chief Brown had potentially committed a crime while on-duty by manipulating a complaint that negatively affected the prosecution of a case.
Due to the nature of the allegation, the Michigan State Police assigned two detectives to investigate, which included the collection and analysis of potential digital evidence from computers.
The investigation was completed by two Michigan State Police detectives to investigate and submitted to the Mackinac County Prosecutor for review in June.
The Michigan State Police released this information Tuesday afternoon.
Latest Stories
- More than 500 more coronavirus cases in Michigan, 15 more deaths
- Close call with storm renews debate over Houston barrier
- Where are this year’s healthiest US communities?
- $3.3 million investment in U.P. water infrastructure improvements by Trump Administration
- China, top global emitter, aims to go carbon-neutral by 2060