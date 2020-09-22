Criminal charges dropped against St. Ignace police chief

ST. IGNACE, MICH. (WJMN) — An investigation against St. Ignace Chief of Police Tony Brown has been concluded by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office deeming there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges.

At the end of May, a complaint was brought to the Michigan State Police St. Ignace post alleging that Chief Brown had potentially committed a crime while on-duty by manipulating a complaint that negatively affected the prosecution of a case.

Due to the nature of the allegation, the Michigan State Police assigned two detectives to investigate, which included the collection and analysis of potential digital evidence from computers.

The investigation was completed by two Michigan State Police detectives to investigate and submitted to the Mackinac County Prosecutor for review in June.

The Michigan State Police released this information Tuesday afternoon.

