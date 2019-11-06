Crivitz man dead in one-vehicle crash

MARINETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN)— Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve reports that at 3:21 p.m. November 5th, Marinette County Dispatch received a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Deer Lake just south of Eagle Road in the Town of Stephenson.

The caller who heard the crash happen while hunting nearby reported the car was off the road and at rest on its roof.

Sheriff’s Deputies, Town of Stephenson Fire Department, and Twin Bridge Rescue all responded to the scene.

A lone male was found in the wreckage with no signs of life.

The Marinette County Medical Examiner pronounced the male victim dead at the scene of massive head injuries. The victim was a 63-year-old male of rural Crivitz.

His name is being withheld at this time pending further investigation and notifications.

Initial investigation showed the vehicle to have been southbound on Deer Lake Road at high speed when it dropped off on the right shoulder, crossed over the road going off-road left and rolling over eventually coming to rest on its roof. The victim was alone.

This crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner.

This is the 8th traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2019.