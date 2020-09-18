Dog shooting leads to MSP investigation

KINROSS, Mich. (WJMN) — According to the Michigan State Police app, troopers from the MSP Sault Ste Marie post are investigating a report of a dog being shot and injured near a residence on West M-80 in Kinross. The incident reportedly took place Thursday evening.

The dog was shot in the upper right arm and currently is being treated at the Kinross Veterinarian Center for injuries.

The complainant and a neighbor stated they heard five to six gun shots, believed to be a .22 caliber.

If anyone has any information on this crime or any other, please contact the Michigan State Police Sault Ste Marie post at (906) 632-2217. Annoymous tips can also be submited on the MSP Moblie App under “submit a tip”.

