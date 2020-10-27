Drive through flu shot clinic & food distribution available Wednesday in Manistique

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Schoolcraft County Feeding America Mobile Food Truck will visit Manistique on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Flu vaccines will also be available at no cost and are available to anyone who attends.

Individuals must reserve their spot for the flu vaccine and will need to add following information while registering: The Clinic ID number 653 and the Passcode GuwjyVe.

“There’s never been a more important time to get your flu shot. While there’s no vaccine for COVID-19, you can still protect yourself and others by getting the flu shot,” according to the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital press release.

“It’s one of the most effective ways to prevent the flu and keep you and your family safe.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during 2018 and 2019, the flu vaccine prevented 4.4 million influenza illnesses.

Blue Cross Blue Shield has partnered with the Michigan Visiting Nurses Association (VNA), Alana’s Foundation and Feeding America West Michigan to provide a drive through flu vaccine clinic.

The location for picking up food and flu shots will be at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique at 7870W US Highway 2. All vehicles must enter on Southtown Drive.

The next food truck will be November 11th, but will not include flu shots.

Drivers are asked to wear a mask during the drive through process while remaining in their vehicle.

