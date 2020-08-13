Driver dragged MSP trooper during pursuit at Mackinac Bridge toll booth

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Wednesday night, the Alger County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a reckless driver in a white Chevrolet Tahoe with Iowa registration.

The pursuit was terminated and a “be on the look out” was put out for area units.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle drove into a parking lot of the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post. A sergeant from the post attempted to contact the driver and he fled at a high rate of speed.

The sergeant pursued the suspect in his patrol vehicle and caught up to him as he was stopped at the Mackinac Bridge toll booth. The sergeant blocked the driver in with his patrol vehicle.

The suspect refused to turn off the vehicle when ordered.

The sergeant reached into the vehicle to turn it off and the suspect put the vehicle in reverse, dragging the sergeant and striking two other vehicles. The suspect then busted through the toll booth and fled south on I-75.

Several agencies assisted in the pursuit that ended in Resort Township in Emmet County after the suspect eluded officers in Petoskey.

Officers from the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Police Department located the suspect’s vehicle abandoned on Resort Pike Road near Sheridan Road.

Michigan State Police, along with additional law enforcement officers, set up a perimeter in the area. MSP K-9’s and Emergency Support Personnel began searching the area.

During the the investigation, a 47-year-old Harbor Springs male was developed as a suspect, and he was found at a condominium in Harbor Springs Thursday morning by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.

The Harbor Springs male was arrested and taken to the Mackinac County Jail and is facing numerous felony charges.

The sergeant was treated at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey for non-life threatening injuries. He has been released and is expected to make a full recovery.