Drowning incident near Mackinac Straits of Lake Michigan

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Thursday evening, Chippewa central dispatch was advised that there were two individuals swimming near US-2 and the Dunes, just west of Pointe Aux Chenes Road.

Dispatch advised the individuals were a 13-year-old and 28-year-old and were reported to still have been above water, but they could barely be seen.

Troopers responded to the scene along with EMS, Fire, Coast Guard, and Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office.

The 13-year-old was helped to shore by two bystanders, she was conscious and breathing.

MSP troopers attempted to find the 28-year-old woman in the water, but were unsuccessful. The woman was eventually found floating by a firefighter.

A Mackinac Island rescue boat brought the victim onto their boat and immediately began CPR.

The victim was moved to a Coast Guard boat where CPR continued throughout transport to the Mackinac Area Straits Hospital. They could not be resusciated.

No more information is available at this point in time, but Local 3 will update this story once more information becomes available.

