SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan State Police-Sault Ste. Marie Post received information yesterday that drugs were going to be sent into the Chippewa Corresctional Facility.

An investigation was done. A person was arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail for multiple drug related charges.

The Michigan Dept. of Corrections, Kinross Police, UPSET, and Trident all worked with Michigan State Police.