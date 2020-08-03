DUI arrest leads officers to a man who smuggled contraband into jail

SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) — On Saturday, a Michigan State Police trooper from the Sault Ste Marie post conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Ashmun Street near Marquette Avenue in the city of Sault Ste Marie.

The driver was identified as a 29-year-old male from Sault Ste Marie appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Following an investigation, the subject was placed under arrest for allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

After the arrest, the subject was found to have attemtped to internally conceal contraband and had brought it into the jail.

The subject was additionally charged with smuggling contraband into a correctional facility.

Latest Stories