Escanaba man arrested for delivery and manufacturing methamphetamine

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) –An Escanaba man has been charged with delivery and manufacturing methamphetamine in Manistique.

On Monday, Manistique Public Safety Officers and the Public Safety K-9 unit arrested an Escanaba man for a narcotic offense which occurred near the St. Francis De Sales Church on Oak Street in the city of Manistique.

36-year-old John Tilot has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and manufacturing methamphetamine.

Tilot faces up to 20 years in prison for the charges brought by the Schoolcraft County Prosecuting Office.

No further details have been released at this time.

