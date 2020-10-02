Former mine sites to be repurposed for solar power

MICHIGAN, (WJMN) – A partnership between the Department of Natural Resources and Circle Power Co. will look to build large-scale solar arrays on the former Groveland Mine in Dickinson county and the 7-mile gravel pit in Crawford County.

Senior Advisor for Wildlife and Public Lands, Scott Whitcomb, says the project has been in the works for about a year. Whitcomb says the big utility companies in Michigan have to meet renewable energy mandates and that the companies began looking at places they can do wind and solar projects.

“State of Michigan manages about four point six million acres of State land on behalf of the citizens of the state,” said Whitcomb. “And so [utility companies] came to us and said you know we would like some of your property to do these types of things.”

groveland mine, Dickinson County

Whitcomb says much of the land is productive forest land and isn’t available for that use. He says they started looking at areas that were not productive and could be used for other purposes. Former mining areas work for renewable energy because they don’t have competing uses like forest management or high wildlife values.

“They’re typically not sensitive areas that we would want to protect,” said Whitcomb. “They’ve had industrial use in the past and so that’s something that’s generally compatible with the site the other one is that because they’ve been used for energy generation oftentimes there’s utilities already onsite.”

At the Groveland site, Whitcomb says there is a substation and an electric transmission line which is infrastructure that can be used to put power on the grid from solar panels. Right now, the goal is to get the land into the hands of the solar developers.

“It’s their job in the next couple years to do the research necessary to put it on the grid, to do any necessary studies, you know environmental impacts, to make sure the ground is suitable, all of those things have to go in place before this project will succeed,” said Whitcomb.

Jordan Roberts, Managing Partner of Circle Power says they’ve already begun some preliminary work.

“We’ve done a bunch of desktop work, we’ve had people visit the sites on more than one occasion and what this work really is,” said Roberts. “Its sort of preliminary survey work it’s just getting up more acquainted with the features on the site and what challenges might be ahead”

7-mile pit, Crawford County

Whitcomb says that alone is a two-year process and that hopefully the end result is that the energy is used in the U.P.

“We gave them five years, but we really think it’ll only take about two years at the conclusion of that period whether it’s two years or five years we will be, if it’s successful, we’ll be transitioning the developer over into a long-term land use contract or a lease in which they’ll have that site controlled to actually build the solar array on and then it would start the process of supplying the power,” said Whitcomb.

Roberts says it’s hard to say for sure how much energy will be produced now, but they are excited about the project.

“We are very excited to be working with the DNR we think this is a great opportunity both for you know folks that you know live in the areas of these projects as well as a great opportunity for the state the concept i think just makes sense of taking disturbed land that’s not being used and utilizing it for something good”

Whitcomb says they hope to look at other sites across the state to try it again if the project is successful. The need is there and they are willing to help out if it fits in the mission of the department according to Whitcomb.

“We’re excited about it, this is new for DNR and we do think it’s consistent with the DNR mission,” said Whitomb. “You know we have a strong environmental protection and conservation mission and wise use of our resources including renewable energy we think fits in really well with that.”

