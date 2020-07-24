Free COVID-19 Drive-through testing in Luce County

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — On Saturday, community partners are teaming up to host a free COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Newberry.
The testing sit will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Luce County Road Commission in Newberry
Participates must be at least 18-years-old and must bring a Michigan Photo ID.
This event was organized by the LMAS District Health Department, Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, County Emergency Management, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, Luce County Road Commission, Luce County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan National Guard and Michigan State Police.
