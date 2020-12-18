Healthcare workers at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital receive COVID vaccine

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – As the Pfizer COVID vaccine rolls out across the county, hospitals in the U.P. are issuing the shot to their healthcare workers.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital started giving their employees the shot on Thursday. Local 3 News spoke with two healthcare professionals after they received the vaccine.

“I think the biggest reason why I got the shot is because a great number of my patients are folks how have a lot of other risks which put them at high risk for bad out comes of COVID-19,” said Dr. Nicholas Hoeve, Cardiologist, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital. “I also got a daughter at home whose got reactive airway disease and so I want to make sure I’m keeping my patients and my family members safe. The shot process for me I’d say wasn’t a whole lot different than the influenza vaccine.”

“I feel it’s completely safe,” said Scott Blixt, Chief Nursing Officer, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital. ” Really looking forward to the outcomes of this. I strongly encourage our frontline staff, our first responders, dental offices, who ever once it gets out to the community, I encourage everyone to get it to protect themselves, their family members.”

For COVID related updates from Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital though text messages, you can text ‘SMHCARES’ to (906) 224-2207.

Latest stories