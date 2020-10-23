Helen Newberry Joy Hospital increases COVID-19 testing capacity

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – Helen Newberry Joy Hospital announced on Friday that because of an increas in COVID-19 activity in the area, it is increasing it’s testing capacity.

The testing tent on the hospital grounds has been removed and is being replaced with a larger and sturdier structure. The new construction will help with increased demand upcoming winter weather. HNJH said the the construction is not interrupting their ability to test for COVID.

The hospital asks that if you may be a candidate for testing, to call their Coronavirus hotline at 906-293-9288 for directions and how to get tested.

For those who get tested, HNJH is limited in the amount of same day test results it can deliver. Most of their testing is sent to regional labs and timing depends on multiple factors. They are reporting current result times in 2-3 days, but add that 5-6 days is not unusual.

The hotline is available Monday-Friday from 9AM-3PM, to set up a testing appointment.

Individuals with a positive test result will be contacted by the LMAS District Health Department. All other results are followed up by the healthcare provider who ordered the tests.