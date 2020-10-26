Helen Newberry Joy Hospital provider tests positive for COVID-19

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) — A provider at the Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Sheppard wanted the public to know he has tested positive and has begun to quarantine at his home. He sees patients in the Manistique Lakes Family Clinic and West Mackinac Health Clinic.

“As healthcare workers, we are on the frontlines of this pandemic and it is impossible to completely

eliminate the risk of exposure. We have worked with the local health department to inform patients, staff, and others who may have had contact with Dr. Sheppard,” said Michael Beaulieu, M.D., chief medical officer, HNJH.

Dr. Michael Beaulieu will be seeing those who have appointments with Dr. Sheppard until he has fully recovered.

HNJH has and will continue to follow all infection control measures, including the deep cleaning of facilities, to prevent any spread of the virus.

HNJH recommends to continue to be extremely vigilant about following COVID-19 prevention guidance, which include wearing a mask in all public areas, physical distancing, washing hands frequently, and receiving your flu vaccine.

If you are experiencing symptoms or would like to be tested, call the HNJH Coronavirus Hotline at 293-9288, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., to set up a testing appointment. Individuals with a positive test result will be contacted by the LMAS District Health Department.

All other results are followed up by the healthcare provider who ordered the tests.

