House fire triggers investigation into living conditions of dogs in Mackinac County

SAINT IGNACE TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – On November 26 Mackinac County first responders were dispatched to a home in Saint Ignace Township for a house fire.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the homeowner sustained substantial injuries as a result of the fire while attempting to aid numerous dogs kept at the location. The homeowner was transported to Mackinac Straits Hospital by EMS and local fire departments extinguished the fire.

Mackinac County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mackinac County Animal Shelter, area residents and dog rescue facilities worked to capture multiple dogs that were running loose as a result of the incident. Some of the dogs required treatment from area veterinary clinics.

As of December 1, only one dog is still loose and attempts are being made to capture it. The cause of the fire is still an ongoing investigation but preliminary information indicates flammable fumes in or near the residence may have been ignited by a cigarette.

Deputies are also investigating the care and living conditions the dogs were subjected to which was discovered during their fire investigation. Their findings will be sent to the Mackinac County Prosecutor for review.