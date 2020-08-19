Information sought about plane that flew under Mighty Mac

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are seeking information about a plane that flew under the Mackinac Bridge in late June. Detective Sgt. Gary Demers of the state police called it “extremely reckless behavior.” Demers says it put everyone who was on the bridge at risk.

A Coast Guard crew recorded the June 28 incident on video. Reckless operation of an aircraft is a misdemeanor under state law. Anyone with information can call state police at (906) 643-7582. The Mackinac Bridge, of course, links Michigan’s two peninsulas.