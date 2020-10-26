Kincheloe man on the run after cutting tether

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A Kincheloe man has escaped police custody and is currently on the run.

47-year-old Patrick Jessie McCrory, a Kincheloe resident, was placed on tether out of the 91st District Court earlier this month.

Patrick Jessie McCrory

McCrory is on tether on multiple charges including for Methamphetamine.

A little after 1 p.m., McCrory cut his tether near Bay Rd and M-48 and is now on the run.

McCrory has been described as 5’10 and weighing 230 pounds.

If you have any information on Patrick Jessie McCrory please contact 911 or submit a Tip on the Sheriff’s App.

