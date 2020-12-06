Kinross man charged with aggravated domestic violence, tampering

SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) — A Kinross man has been charged on multiple charges, including domestic violence and tampering with communications.

A trooper from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste Marie post responded to a reported domestic violence incident at a residence in the area of M-80 highway near Lakeview Road in Kinross Township, Chippewa County.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man from Kinross, was alleged to have committed an assault on an individual who he had a domestic relationship with.

The suspect alleged to have interfered when the complainant was attempting to call 911.

Following an investigation, the suspect was arrested and lodged in the Chippewa County Jail for aggravated domestic violence, tampering with electronic communications (which is a felonious offense), and for violating a personal protection order.

The suspect will remain lodged in jail until his arraignment in the 91st District Court.

