LMAS District Health Department COVID vaccine updates

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – As of January 7, 2021, LMAS District Health Department and the hospitals in each of the four counties had received a total of 2950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

As of January 10th, about 1340 doses of those vaccines have been administered, or about 45% of what has been received in the district. With health care workers taking priority in Phase 1A, and then the state of Michigan opening up parts of Phase 1B and 1C (those 65 years and older) last week, there has been a lot of planning to expand opportunities for individuals in these groups to make appointments to receive their first of the two-dose series.

With more clinics already occurring on Monday, January 11th, and additional clinics in the works

for later this week, the number of doses administered will continue to rise quickly. The new priority groups as of January 11th include continuing to vaccinate healthcare workers in 1A, individuals 65 years and older, along with priority agencies such as law enforcement, fire, CPS workers, pre-k through 12th-grade teachers and daycare workers.

“We are grateful for the longstanding partnerships that LMAS has with each of our hospitals and the Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians,” stated Kerry Ott, Public Information Officer for LMAS. “These local relationships have helped us be as ready as we could be for addressing the challenges of the pandemic and for developing plans to administer the vaccine. We are grateful for the positive response from individuals in all our communities who are anxious to receive the

vaccine, but we ask for patience as we deal with logistics, changes in state guidelines, human capacity, and of course, vaccine supply.”

LMAS encourages all residents to know that there will be many starts and stops through this process depending on vaccine supply. Community members can help by using online scheduling or getting on lists to be contacted for appointments by going to LMASDHD.org. Anyone who has already made an appointment or called to be placed on a list for notification, should not contact the health department or hospitals additional times.

For those who fall into the 65 and older age bracket and have not made an appointment or added your name to a list for scheduling, it is best if you can do this online – details for all four counties are at the LMAS website. If you do not have internet capability, each hospital has a dedicated COVID vaccine line you may call. These numbers are listed at the end of this release.

For the general population, it is likely going to be late Spring or into Summer before we have enough vaccine available to hold mass clinics or for you to be able to receive your COVID vaccines through your family health care provider. In the meantime, patience is needed, and of course everyone – even those who have had both doses of vaccine – will need to continue to do small things to protect each other as there has not yet been enough study to determine if a person who

is vaccinated might still be able to pick up the virus and pass it to others, even though they themselves might not become ill.

So, please stay strong and wear a clean cloth face covering that fully covers your mouth and nose, stay home when you don’t feel well, wash your hands, and avoid gathering with people who do not live in your immediate household.

We have come too far together to give up now. This process is going to take time. You can learn more about the COVID Vaccine and follow changes in plans and events by visiting LMASDHD.org.

You may also contact each hospital through their websites or their dedicated COVID Vaccine lines (be prepared to leave your name and number and wait for a call back) at: