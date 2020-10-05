LMAS District Health Department urges residents to continue safe practices during pandemic

LUCE, MACKINAC, ALGER, SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The LMAS District Health Department is asking residents and visitors in its respective counties to continue safe practices to stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout its communities.

“The majority of our businesses, schools, places of worship, and individuals have been doing the right things since March, which has helped keep the COVID-19 numbers relatively low in our counties compared to other parts of the Upper Peninsula and the State,” said Kerry Ott, the public information officer for LMAS.

According to Ott, from August 25, 2020, through October 1, 2020, the LMAS counties have seen a 122% increase in COVID-19 cases (66 on 8/25 and 147 on 10/1).

“We need you to choose to continue to do the small things we have been asking you to do for several

months: wear a cloth face covering when in locations where you cannot maintain six feet of distance

between yourself and someone not a part of your immediate household; stay home if you don’t feel

well; wash your hands (use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water); and avoid large gatherings.”

According to LMAS, the Upper Peninsula fatality rate is currently at 1.22%; Michigan’s fatality rate is 5.3%.

“We hear many people say those fatality numbers are insignificant and they are willing to take their chances. There are two things we ask you to consider: the first is that we don’t know who will and will not die from this virus, yes there are those with greater risk, but that should not cause their life to be valued less than others.

“And second, there are many who have ‘recovered’ from this coronavirus (recovered is defined as still being alive 30 days after onset of symptoms), but are still dealing with new health problems – ongoing fatigue, damage in cardiovascular, pulmonary, and neurological systems – otherwise healthy individuals who may now have lifelong effects of having had COVID-19.”

