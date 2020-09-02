Mackinac County possible COVID-19 exposure site identified

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The LMAS District Health Department is asking for people who visited a St. Ignace Restaurant on August 31, 2020 to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to give the health department a call.

According to the health department, a person who tested positive for the virus visited The Driftwood Motel Restaurant & Sports Bar at 590 N. State Street on August 31 between Noon and 1 p.m.

LMAS District Health Department notes that the release of this information is not a reflection on the business in any way.

Call 906-643-1100 or 1-800-562- 4832 if you have any questions or concerns.

The unedited release from the health department is below:

Through case investigation, LMAS District Health Department has been notified that one Mackinac

County restaurant had a possible exposure to COVID-19. Details are below.

COVID-19 visited this location. Exposure for COVID-19 is most likely when someone has at least 15

minutes in close contact with an infected individual (with or without symptoms). The 15 minutes of

exposure does not have to be all at once, but can be cumulative.

If you were present at the Driftwood Restaurant in St. Ignace during the date and time noted, please

monitor for symptoms and contact LMAS District Health Department at 906-643-1100 or 1-800-562-

4832 if you have any questions or concerns.

• August 31, 2020, 12pm-1pm

The Driftwood Motel Restaurant & Sports Bar

590 N. State St.

St. Ignace, MI 49781

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities and it is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings in public indoor locations and outdoors in crowded locations, wash your hands, maintain at least six feet of distance from those not in your household, and stay home if you don’t feel well. These are small things we can all do to take care of each other.