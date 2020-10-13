MacPass transitioning from toll cards to windshield stickers

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) will no longer utilize MacPass toll cards in 2021, but will now impliment a new windshield-mounted sticker.

MBA requires MacPass account holders to make the switch before the end of the year.

The new windshield-mounted stickers were introduced in Sept. 2019, will automatically scanned when drivers pull up to the toll booths.

MacPass toll cards will no longer work after Dec. 31.

“We continue to hear from our customers who love the new system and the convenience of not needing to stop and roll down their window to scan their MacPass card,” said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. “During the pandemic, they’ve also appreciated the quick MacPass transaction time and touch-free toll paying.”

The sticks costs $1 each and can be linked to a single account for multiple vehicles.

Existing customers do not need to open a new account, but they can add a sticker tag to their existing MacPass account.

Customers can obtain the sticker tags in the MBA administration building at the north end of the bridge.



Photo: Mighty Mac Swim











They will need to provide the license plate number, make, model, color, and year of each vehicle that will be linked to the account, though new vehicles can be added later.

New passenger vehicle MacPass accounts require an initial deposit of $80 and a $7 one-time set-up fee; commercial accounts require a $200 deposit and the same $7 one-time set-up fee.

MacPass customers can use toll lanes designated for MacPass by the overhead signs, or any open lane. Drivers should still watch for toll collectors and customers walking across lanes.

Though the MacPass is not exclusively for commuter customers, MacPass holders with passenger vehicles can still qualify for the commuter discount toll if they make both a northbound and southbound trip within 36 hours. The toll will be $4 for the first trip but customers will not be charged for the return trip if completed within 36 hours.

MacPass account holders can also order new sticker tags online by logging into their account at https://MacPass.MackinacBridge.org (instructions at www.MackinacBridge.org/MacPass).

MacPass is the only tolling transponder currently in use at the Mackinac Bridge; I-Pass, E-ZPass, SunPass, etc., though similar, are not accepted. Surveys have shown that few Mackinac Bridge customers currently use other tolling transponders.

The MBA still accepts cash, credit and debit cards for tolls. Other payment types on phones, including Google Pay and Apple Pay, also are accepted.

Latest Stories