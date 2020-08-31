Man arrested at Sugar Island Ferry

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A 38-year-old man from Sugar Island has been arrested and charged after an incident Saturday around noon.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received about a man out of control and driving recklessly on the Sugar Island side of the ferry area.

Investigators say Donald Rice pulled his vehicle onto the ramp loading area blocking any vehicles to load or unload once the ferry arrived. A U.S. Border Patrol agent then made contact with him.

Rice got out of his vehicle, grabbed a little girl from inside his vehicle, and ran toward the river’s edge.

The man threatened to jump into the river with the child. Once the ferry landed, the man ran onto the ferry.

A second, off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was on the ferry and assisted.

Eventually, Rice was secured and the child was out of danger. Child protective services was called.

Rice was arrested for driving under the influence of narcotics along with several other charges.

Today he was arraigned in the 91st District Court for possession of methamphetamine and child abuse.